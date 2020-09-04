Debbie NAYLER

Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday September 2nd 2020. Beloved Wife of Garry for 49 years. Loving Mom to Julie (Todd) Janis (Kevin) Jeanette (Dave) and Mark. Dear Gramma to Alyssa, Rylynn, Bradley, Peighton and Cameron. Daughter to the late Bruce and Edna Smith and sister to Lorraine and Brian. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health care providers over the past years. A special thanks to family physician Dr. Koslowski and nurses Sherilee and Diana for their care and compassion. To honour Debbie's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Milton District Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Sep. 4, 2020.