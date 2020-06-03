Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of James "Scott" McKeown for 42 years. Loving mother to Matthew, Alex, and Jenn. Deborah is survived by her mother Amelia Angus, and her siblings Faye, Linda Mary, George, and Ron. Private family cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Deborah to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 3, 2020.