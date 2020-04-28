|
|
Deborah Jean Maltby-MacGowan passed away on her 65th Birthday after a long 9 year struggle with cancer. Deborah was born April 24, 1955, to Tom and Jean Maltby at Oakville Trafalgar. She became a nurse straight out of School and worked in Little Rock Arkansas for three years, and gained many lifelong friends along the way. In 1987 Debbie married the love of her life Bruce and they were together for 33 years this September. Together they raised two beautiful girls, Caitlin and Caralin. Debbie was the type of person to make an impact on your life whether you knew her for five minutes or 65 years. She was a very special human being, who truly cared for everyone. As she joins her granddaughter Isabella in heaven, she will be forever loved and missed by her husband Bruce and daughters Caitlin (Jamie) and Caralin ( Miles), step grandson Jack, cousin Sheila (Mario) and her brothers and sister in law, Clark, John(Ann), Ron( Diane) and Cathy. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Shauna, Laura, Tyler (Chloe), Jacob, Michael, Chris (Michelle) and Steve (Hebba). Debbie would have liked to give a big thank you to everyone at Jurvanski Hospital for everything. In lieu of flowers, Debbie would have wanted donations in her memory to be given to the Bright Run for Cancer. During this difficult time we can't all get together, but we will have a celebration of life at a later date and all are welcome. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020