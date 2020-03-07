|
Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Cherished mother to Stephen MacDonald (Sue) and Heather Cote (Claude). Loving Nana to Matthew, Christine, Delina, Selina, Trevor, Kyle, Kevin, and Andrew. Cherished GG and Great great grandmother. Services have taken place. For those who wish, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 7, 2020