Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Delina BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delina Mary "Del" BUCHANAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delina Mary "Del" BUCHANAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Cherished mother to Stephen MacDonald (Sue) and Heather Cote (Claude). Loving Nana to Matthew, Christine, Delina, Selina, Trevor, Kyle, Kevin, and Andrew. Cherished GG and Great great grandmother. Services have taken place. For those who wish, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -