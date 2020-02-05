|
P.ENG - M.I Mech. E 1937-2020 Derek passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital in the early morning on February 2, 2020. Dear Dad to Andrew and Peter, husband to Paula for 59 years. Grandad to Kyle and his wife Katherine in B.C. He spent his whole professional life in the pulp and paper industry. First in the U.K. at Black Clawson Kennedy and later in Canada at Abitibi Price/Resolute. Many thanks to all for the Doctors and Nurses on 4 South (ICU) and 5 South for the care and attention. Please raise a glass of red wine in his memory!
Published in Halton News on Feb. 5, 2020