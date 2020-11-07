Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Loving husband and loyal business partner of Ruth for 38 years. Son of the late Fred and Hazel Pearce. Beloved father of Russell and Ruth Ann (Michael L'Ecuyer). Devoted grandad to Sydney, Kingsley and Sterling and Conlan and Hudson. Much loved brother of Kevin (Debbie), Jason and John. Favourite uncle to Elisha and Jeff. Derrick was a loved brother-in-law to the Cohen family and will be sadly missed by his cousins and many friends. Originally from Oakville, Ontario, Ruth recently retired and together they became full-time residents of Bass Lake - Derrick's personal "Pleasantville". He spent most of his waking hours in his workshop, absorbed with slowly and patiently creating beautiful woodworking projects for those he loved. Known for his larger than life personality, his quick wit and great sense of humour, he raised the tone of every gathering and was always determined to fill the room with laughter. No one could embellish a story and make it bigger than life better than he. He was thoughtful, sincere, kind and very generous. He was also incorrigible and ready for a good debate. At the office he enjoyed hours of chin-wagging with his closest staff members, Murray and Cal and absolutely depended on Petra, who faithfully performed her duties and put up with his antics for over 20 years. Undaunted by a multitude of health issues, physical limitations and painful struggles, he never lost his sense of humour or his warmth and determination. He made the best of every situation and will always be remembered for his love of family and fellow man. Ruth would like to express thanks to the PSWs from Bayshore Home Health who attended to Derrick every day for years. In particular, a heartfelt thank you goes to Kim, Kaitlyn, Brittaney, Amy, Shanna, Nancy and Victoria. The care and attention he received from these dedicated women helped to make it possible for him to enjoy each day. A visit from his primary care nurse, Andrea, always made him happy, regardless of the procedure she had planned for him. Ruth would like to thank Dr. Karim Dharssi for the special care and attention he gave to Derrick's case, as well as to Dr. Vimalendran and Dr. Anand. In addition, sincere appreciation goes to Dr. David McConachie in Oakville, with whom Derrick looked forward to his appointments and their verbal jousting matches regarding their favourite rival NFL teams. In lieu of flowers, Derrick and Ruth would like to directly help others in need and in that regard donations to Water First would be greatly appreciated. www.waterfirst.ngo. Cremation has taken place. The family will announce a celebration of Derrick's life at a later date. Derrick finally has peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store