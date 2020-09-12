With great sadness Diane Hooper passed away on September 3, quietly and in her sleep, at home and surrounded all day by her closest family. Diane loved her family and all her friends very dearly, and she is most remembered for her loving and generous spirit, and her life's focus on helping and caring for others. Diane was an incredible person, the kindest and most reliable person you could ever know. She was always there for her friends and family, and she always took care of other people first. She will be missed very much by all of us. Born in Oakville, Diane is remembered by her Sisters Laura, Gail, Debbie, and Janet, and her Brothers Brian, William and David. Diane leaves the world with 3 successful children, 5 wonderful grandchildren, and her husband all who love her and will miss her dearly. Diane is survived by her Husband Robert Hooper of Burlington who stood by Diane in sickness and in health for over 40 years. Daughter Angela with her family including Darrick, Cyndi and Cody would often visit Diane and spent time making sure she was comforted in her final days. Angela was a constant friend and companion through the years and took great care of Mom. Son Robert and his family Marcia, Henry, George and Faith will always remember Mom for being the first to welcome the kids into the world, and always willing to watch over them when they needed her most. Son Tom and his Partner Nojan loved and cared for Mom like only a good son could, making sure Mom had everything she could need, and offering friendship, safety and entertainment as they cared for Mom right to the end. Diane was loved by her entire family, and she will be remembered as the type of person we all strive to be, who loved, and gave, with all her heart.