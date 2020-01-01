Home

Passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Milton District Hospital. Dirk Boers of Campbellville in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Ruth (Rumple) Boers whom he married June 1, 1963. Dear father of MaryLou Lavelle of Milton, Stephen and wife Patricia of Milton and Nicole and husband Rob Murfin of South River. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Staci, Codey, Lauren, David, Michael and Timothy. He is survived by his brother Ries and wife Muriel of Milton and sister Margaret and husband Colin Warner of Monetville. Predeceased by his brother Ronald. Relatives and friends may call at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St., E., Milton for memorial visitation on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial Service will be conducted at the St. David's Presbyterian Church, Campbellville on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow in St. David's Presbyterian Cemetery. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. David's Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
