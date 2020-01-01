|
Don Ahrens, 87, of Burlington died at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Oakville surrounded by his family on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Ahrens. Dear father of Kimberley Ahrens (Doug Burke), Colleen Jordan, Karl Ahrens and Matt Ahrens (Kim). Loving grandfather of Rachel, Alexander, Jennifer; Kaitlyn, Brandon, Cole, Taylor; Mollie, Zackariah; Spencer, Aislyn, Logan. Dear brother of Jean Clark. Dear brother-in-law of Barry Thomas. Also surviving are his nephews including Clayton Ahrens and family, Bob Ahrens and Ken Ahrens and nieces Kirstin and Nancy Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Rachel Ahrens, brothers Wilfred Ahrens (Maude), Spencer, Elmer and Ken McLeod. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren, bird watching, woodworking and planting trees. He was a lifetime teacher mentoring many and enjoyed telling people what to do. His witty humour will be missed. Friends were received at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6671A Line 44, Brodhagen on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Spring interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House, Oakville or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Brodhagen would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com