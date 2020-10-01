It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Mr. Don "Steady Eddy" South. Don passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at Milton District Hospital on September 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Don is survived by his loving wife Loreen South. Daughters Patti (Kevin), Cathy (Ralph) and sons Glen (Tracey) and Craig. Grandpa to Kerri, Michael, Daniel, Michelle, Cody, Bryanna and Jennifer. Great Grandpa to Ethan, Jacob and Oliver. Don was long time member of the Milton Legion and Lions club. He volunteered his time to mentor and coach baseball and hockey for many years and was instrumental in starting a girl's softball league in Milton. He was also an avid Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Family and friends gathered at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452 on Monday, September 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations be directed to the Milton District Hospital Foundation.