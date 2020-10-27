(July 20, 1927 - October 24, 2020) - It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we say goodbye to Don as he leaves us to reunite with the love of his life, his late wife Jean, whom he affectionately called "Red" (2012). Don was the loving father of Sharon (Art Drimmie), Brian (Susan) and Bruce (Mary Anne). Proud Grandpa of Leah, Kyle, Eric, Laura, Cara, Scott, Stephanie, Jennifer and their families. Don was many things: a skilled tradesman, a passionate outdoorsman and conservationist, an avid reader and a talented natural musician. Whether tinkering with equipment, trolling the lake at the camp, playing his squawk box, enjoying a piece of apple pie or relaxing in his recliner, Don was happiest when surrounded by family (including his lapcat, Ashley) and friends. Don endeared himself to everyone he met. He had a generous and kind heart, an easy smile and the ability to make us all laugh. Don's crazy sense of humour stayed with him until the end. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Waterford, Oakville for their care, support and compassion. Thanks also to the at-home caregivers for their tremendous help and kindness. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held by invitation on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2pm followed by cremation. Please see the link at www.oakviewfuneral.ca
to view the livestream. If so desired, donations in Don's memory to The Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton and Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.oakviewfuneral.ca
.