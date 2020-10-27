1/1
Donald Alfred Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(July 20, 1927 - October 24, 2020) - It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we say goodbye to Don as he leaves us to reunite with the love of his life, his late wife Jean, whom he affectionately called "Red" (2012). Don was the loving father of Sharon (Art Drimmie), Brian (Susan) and Bruce (Mary Anne). Proud Grandpa of Leah, Kyle, Eric, Laura, Cara, Scott, Stephanie, Jennifer and their families. Don was many things: a skilled tradesman, a passionate outdoorsman and conservationist, an avid reader and a talented natural musician. Whether tinkering with equipment, trolling the lake at the camp, playing his squawk box, enjoying a piece of apple pie or relaxing in his recliner, Don was happiest when surrounded by family (including his lapcat, Ashley) and friends. Don endeared himself to everyone he met. He had a generous and kind heart, an easy smile and the ability to make us all laugh. Don's crazy sense of humour stayed with him until the end. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Waterford, Oakville for their care, support and compassion. Thanks also to the at-home caregivers for their tremendous help and kindness. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held by invitation on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2pm followed by cremation. Please see the link at www.oakviewfuneral.ca to view the livestream. If so desired, donations in Don's memory to The Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton and Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.oakviewfuneral.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved