Donald B. Malcolmson
1930-08-03 - 2020-11-30
It is with great sadness that the Malcolmson family announce the passing of Donald Bruce Malcolmson Sr. on November 30, 2020 at the age of 90, Due to Covid. Beloved husband of Barbara for 66 years. Loving father of Sandy, Sue, Doug, Fred, Don and Margie. Donald will be missed by family, friends, grandchildren, and great grand children. Having one of the last horse farms in Oakville, Malc loved his standardbred horses, his other interests were skiing, golfing, waterskiing and travelling. A private cremation and family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.

Published in Halton News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.
