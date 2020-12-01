It is with great sadness that the Malcolmson family announce the passing of Donald Bruce Malcolmson Sr. on November 30, 2020 at the age of 90, Due to Covid. Beloved husband of Barbara for 66 years. Loving father of Sandy, Sue, Doug, Fred, Don and Margie. Donald will be missed by family, friends, grandchildren, and great grand children. Having one of the last horse farms in Oakville, Malc loved his standardbred horses, his other interests were skiing, golfing, waterskiing and travelling. A private cremation and family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store