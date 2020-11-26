1/1
Donald Edgar ROANTREE
On November 17, 2020, Don Roantree at the age of 91 passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Williamson) for almost 70 years. Loving father of Dawn (Barry), Michael (Yvonne), Mark and Lisa (Alan). He was a proud grandfather of Ryan (Danielle), Janine, Aaron, Matthew, Robin, Tobin (Greer), Bradley (Katie), Brittany (Sean), Alexander and great-grandfather to James, Paisley and Polly. Don will be missed by his sisters Norma Roantree and Carol (Larry) Shaw, sisters-in-law Shirley Roantree and Geri Ikola and their families and his cousins. Predeceased by his brother John and brother-in-law Osmo Ikola. Cremation has taken place and enichment will follow at a later date at Farringdon Burial Ground in Brantford, Ontario. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Alzheimer's Society Ontario or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in Halton News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
