Surrounded by love, Donald George Marshall P. Eng (Retired) passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. He will be forever missed by his loving companion Marilyn Turney, daughters Linda (Kevin), Kathie (Dale), Leslie (Brian), grandchildren Jennifer (Andy), Adam (Marissa), Ryan (Samantha), Elena, Cole and his great-grandchildren Theo and Felix. Predeceased by partner Alison Winter and former wife Gloria. Donald was born in Walkerville, Ontario the only child of Mary and Charles Marshall. He graduated from Queens University with a degree in Structural Engineering. He later earned a Masters of Engineering from the University of Windsor. He had a distinguished career as Director of Engineering with LeBlanc and Royale Telecom Inc. He contributed to the communications tower engineering community by chairing the CSA Technical committee for Standard S37 and was recognized for this by being inducted as a CSCE Fellow by the Canadian Society for Engineering. Don travelled extensively in his retirement, visiting countries all over the world and was proud to be able to say he was one of very few people that have slept on all 7 continents. He was an avid hiker, hiking the Bruce Trail end to end as well as leading many hiking excursions through the Pathfinders Hiking Group of Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre. He loved and enjoyed the company of all of his family and friends, and planned wonderful trips for the entire family including celebrations in Italy and Hawaii. He enjoyed regular visits with his Boules group and had a deep respect for his friend Reg Meecham. Special thank you to the Staff of Churchill Place, his many friends there and his longtime neighbors on Waters Edge Drive. Don was a gentlemen, a lifelong learner, philanthropist, family man extraordinaire and loving partner. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Bruce Trail Conservancy @ brucetrail.org Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com