1/1
Donald Gordon "Don" BELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Don Bell, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving son of Gordon (Gord) and the late Kathaleen (Kathy), much loved brother to Brian (Aileen) and Judy (Randy) Reid. Proud uncle to Eric (Holly) Reid, Tracey Bell, Chase (Hayley) Bell and Alicia (Brad) Bygrave. Great uncle to Carter and Blake Reid and Brooks Bygrave. He will be sadly missed by all of his aunt's, uncles, cousins and friends. A small family service and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved