It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Don Bell, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving son of Gordon (Gord) and the late Kathaleen (Kathy), much loved brother to Brian (Aileen) and Judy (Randy) Reid. Proud uncle to Eric (Holly) Reid, Tracey Bell, Chase (Hayley) Bell and Alicia (Brad) Bygrave. Great uncle to Carter and Blake Reid and Brooks Bygrave. He will be sadly missed by all of his aunt's, uncles, cousins and friends. A small family service and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice
