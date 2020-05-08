It is with deep regret that we announce the peaceful passing of Donald John Cottingham, at home on May 5, 2020, at the age of 84. Loving and devoted husband and best friend to Earla for 63 years. Beloved Father to his three daughters, Janice Odell (Brian), Janet Waller (Tim), and Sandra McIntyre (Mark). Cherished Grandfather to Tara (Rick), Bradley, Garon, and Casey, and special Great Grandfather to Jack. Survived by his twin brother Ronald Cottingham (Ruth), and sister in law Irene Pilon. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Agnes Cottingham, brother Robert Cottingham (Dorothy), sister Ilene McKinlay (Bob), in-laws Earl and Lilah Coulter and brother in law Roch Pilon. Don had a long and distinguished career of 34 years with the O.P.P. and retired as Detective Sergeant. He was actively involved in his church. Don had many interests and hobbies which kept him busy in his retirement. He was an honorable man, deeply devoted to his family, and provided unwavering support for those he loved. Don's quiet demeanor and can-do attitude inspired all those who knew him. His departure leaves an empty space in all our hearts. Don will always be loved and remembered by his family and friends. Due to the current covid virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Don's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of Oxford are appreciated and may be made directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 346 Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg, Ontario N4G 2J8 Messages of condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 8, 2020.