Donald Wilson
1934-03-16 - 2020-06-18
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, with loved ones by his side, Donald Wilson passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Son of the late Jack and Lydia (Mills) Wilson, husband of the late Wilhelmina Wilson, brother-in-law of Glenna Coulson of Kingston, Maxine Thomson of Burlington, cousin of Linda and Ron Break, Angela Edwards (Kipp), Kelsi Break (Rob), dear friend of Monica Stojanov (Patrick), Stephanie Stojanov (Matthew) and Maureen Stojanov (George). He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends, and all those involved in the local poultry associations. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Milton District Hospital for their compassionate care during his stay. As per his request, cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Donald to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Halton News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
