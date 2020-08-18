It is with heavy hearts we announce Donna`s passing on August 14th, 2020 at the age of 88. Reunited with her husband of 63 years Donald Robert Worth (2015) Loving mother of Dee Lynn Mctrach (Barry), Duane Worth (Kim), Denise Turner (Grant). Will also be lovingly missed by grandchildren: Darcy Parker (Sean), Melissa Grimsey (Darryl), Blair McTrach (Candice), Davis Worth (Kate), Shannon Worth and Lindsey Turner. Also missed by great grandchildren - Sydney, Brooklyn, Finlay Parker, Kolton, Ella, Slater Grimsey, Ava, Brayden McTrach. Donna and Don raised their family in the Town of Milton before retirement. Donna loved her time at the cottage in Orillia and Florida in the winter. She was so proud of her family and loved spending time with each generation. Cremation has taken place. A service of remembrance will be held for immediate family only. In Lieu of flowers and tributes, we simply ask that you do something loving for someone you love and remember Donna fondly. Don and Donna shall dance together once again. In memory contributions to donor's choice would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



