After many years apart, mom has left to be reunited with dad. Doreen passed peacefully on April 16, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her love William (Bill) Higgerson. Cherished mother of Gord Higgerson and Dianne Mulvale (Jamie). Will be missed by grandchildren Jenny (Mark), Kyle, Cameron and Greg, and great-grandchildren Zachary, Mason, Sadie and Bronx. Pre-deceased by brother Jack (Doreen). She was blessed with many family members and friends, all of whom she cherished. Immediate family will be with her for the Interment Service at Glen Oaks Cemetery and a Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and support staff at Viva Retirement Home, Churchill Place and Mississauga-Oakville LHIN who provided wonderful care while Doreen was with them. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Halton News on Apr. 23, 2020