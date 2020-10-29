We wish to make the sad announcement that Doreen I.A. Funnell (nee Hanley) passed on October 22, 2020. Doreen was born 95 years ago on July 27, 1925, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Doreen and Dudley Funnell are the proud parents of 4. She will always be the loving mother to Alison (Ted) Pimbert, Louise (late husband Rob) Bull/Barton, Celia (Dave) Brazier/Rutherford and Eric (Erika) Funnell; cherished Grannin/Nany to Heather and Scott Pimbert, Shawn Bull, Kim, Lisa and Nick Barton, Trisha and Dustin Brazier, Cole and Mitchell Rutherford, and Hanley, Morgan and Quinn Funnell. Doreen Funnell brought joy, laughter and love to all that she met. She was, and still is, an inspiration to all, with a heart that radiated love and warmth to all those around her. She will truly be missed and forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the Alzheimer Society. Please post any thoughts and memories on the Oakview Funeral Home website www.oakviewfuneral.ca
. They will be shared at her Celebration of Life, to be held in the future. On Friday, October 30th, 2020, the family is holding a private interment for Doreen where her ashes will be placed next to her father's at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, Oakville, ON.