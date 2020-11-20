1/1
It is with sadness the family announces the passing of Doreen on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife to the late Douglas (2015). Proud mother to Keith (Lori), and Andrew (Annette). Proud nana to Matthew, Nicholas, Kendel and Alexandra. Dear sister to Barbara (Don). Doreen will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Martha's Landing and Joseph Brant Hospital for their exemplary care. A Service of Remembrance has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doreen to the Alzheimer Society of Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
