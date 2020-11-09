1/1
Doreen MONTGOMERY
1922 - 2020
Born in Toronto on May 6, 1922. Doreen passed away peacefully, surrounded by Family, at the age of 98, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Montgomery, brother Ross Mawer, and sisters Lois Greig (Mawer) and Shirley LaRonde (Mawer). Doreen is survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Doreen's remarkable life was celebrated with a private family service and interment. She will be remembered with love for her extraordinary spirit. Many thanks to the supportive staff at Waterford Long-Term Care and Doreen's friends from Nurse Next Door.


Published in Halton News on Nov. 9, 2020.
