Doris Aeberli

Doris Aeberli Obituary
Doris died suddenly on March 31, 2020. Daughter of Charlotte, pre-deceased by husband Wilf and sisters Nancy and Winnifred. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by sisters Olive and Joyce, children Paul and Susan and grandchildren, Charles, Kimberly, Michelle and Angela. She was with us for 105 years, and yet it doesn't seem long enough. She was an avid gardener. She was funny, and evolved with the times. There was always room for one more person and she welcomed the company. She was determined and independent; and with the help of her wonderful neighbours, she was able to remain so, even at 105.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 7, 2020
