Dorothy was born in England, and emigrated to Canada as a young woman. As a teenager she developed her flair for decor and love for floristry while working in a flower shop in England. She went on later in life to own and operate Blue Springs Flower Shop in Acton, Ontario. While Dorothy preserved her never ending love and pride for her home of Great Britain, in 1983 She became a Canadian citizen and enthusiastically celebrated her Canadian citizenship every July 1st since. Dorothy was a member of the Milton Horticultural Society and Milton Historical Society; a long term devoted Milton District Hospital Volunteer, a member of the Rotary Club, Probus, the Milton Senior's Centre and a fun loving member of the Red Hat Society as well as participating in numerous Milton community associations. Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved husband Victor Gould, and leaves their three children Ashley (Tracy), Victoria (Adam) and Darryl as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Oliver, Devyn and Chase. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kuhlmann, Dr. Myers, Nurse Diana, Nurse Yda May, PSWs Sherry, Faiza and Precious as well as the caring team of support at Ian Anderson House Hospice. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville or Covenant House in Toronto, would be very much appreciated. A family memorial will be held in celebration of Dorothy's life. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com