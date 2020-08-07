1/
Dorothy Ann GOULD
1938-10-06 - 2020-08-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy was born in England, and emigrated to Canada as a young woman. As a teenager she developed her flair for decor and love for floristry while working in a flower shop in England. She went on later in life to own and operate Blue Springs Flower Shop in Acton, Ontario. While Dorothy preserved her never ending love and pride for her home of Great Britain, in 1983 She became a Canadian citizen and enthusiastically celebrated her Canadian citizenship every July 1st since. Dorothy was a member of the Milton Horticultural Society and Milton Historical Society; a long term devoted Milton District Hospital Volunteer, a member of the Rotary Club, Probus, the Milton Senior's Centre and a fun loving member of the Red Hat Society as well as participating in numerous Milton community associations. Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved husband Victor Gould, and leaves their three children Ashley (Tracy), Victoria (Adam) and Darryl as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Oliver, Devyn and Chase. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kuhlmann, Dr. Myers, Nurse Diana, Nurse Yda May, PSWs Sherry, Faiza and Precious as well as the caring team of support at Ian Anderson House Hospice. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville or Covenant House in Toronto, would be very much appreciated. A family memorial will be held in celebration of Dorothy's life. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved