Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington with family by her side on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Fred Griffith (1994). Loving mother of Larry Griffith (Jean Binns), Wendy Griffith (the late Will Murray, 2008), Pat Drury (Jim) and Tracy Martin (Dave Quinton). Cherished Nana, affectionately known as "Griff", to Michael, Chris (Jennifer), Kelly Binns, Tracy Binns (David Przystal), Patrick Drury, Steven Drury (Dayna), Jenna Marchildon (Bill), Christie Murray (Kyle), Adam Martin and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a long-time resident of Burlington before moving to Bala, 50 years ago. She was a kind, caring and thoughtful woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Dorothy's fondest times included sitting on the outdoor deck in Bala, the lanai in Hawaii, visits to the casino and spending time with her friends and family. The family would like to send a special thank you to her family physician Dr. Jennifer Kwan and to Dr. Harrison and the entire staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy to Joseph Brant Hospital or to South Muskoka Hospital would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com