Home

POWERED BY

Services
MORRIS SUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - WINDSOR
68 GILES BLVD E
Windsor, ON N9A 4B7
(519) 254-8633
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Isobel McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Isobel McBride Obituary
Loving wife of the late John McBride (2010). Passed peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Leamington, Ontario; with her eldest, much loved daughter Marilyn Fox and dear husband Bill by her side. Also survived by her dear and loving daughter Shari McBride of Burlington who was Dorothy's mentor, advisor and taxi driver for over four years while she lived at Heritage Place; and by her much loved youngest, kind and caring daughter Cathy Paul and dear husband Tom of Alliston. Loving nana of her dear grandchildren Tony (Tanya), Kelly, Jason (Carlene), Michael (Oana), Bradley and Courtney; and adoring great-nana (Dodo) of Aliya, Olivia, Nathan, Noah, Owen and Adam. As per Mom's wishes, there will be a private family gathering at the scattering of her ashes. Arrangements entrusted to Morris Sutton Funeral Home (519-254-8633).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -