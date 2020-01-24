|
Passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Commons on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her first husband Eldon Fleming and second husband Edward Rockett. Beloved sister of Carole Findlay of Oakville, Ontario. Dear mother to Don (Angela) Fleming of Peterborough and Joanne (Ray) McTernan of Toronto. Proud grandmother to Michael (Beth), Kathleen and Alex, Erin (Colin), Conor (Kristan) and Kegan (Alexandra). Great-grandmother to Ella, Sam, Katie, Mia, Xavier and Bryce. Visitation at the Oakview Funeral Home (56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to a would be thoughtfully appreciated by her family. Many thanks to all the 2A staff and special thanks to Gloria, Mercylyn and Sylvia. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 24, 2020