With gratitude for her life, we announce the peaceful death of Dorothy Williams. Dot was a 62-year resident of Burlington, ON with her husband Basil. Over the years, she was actively involved in the Red Cross, Crescent School, Port Nelson United Church, the Halton Quilters Guild (Oakville), and Richview Golf and Country Club. But Dot always called Nova Scotia her home. Dorothy was born in Yarmouth, the second daughter of Henry C. and Pauline L. (Manning) Lewis and moved at age nine to Halifax. She enjoyed high school track, sailing, and set the Maritimes record for girl's breaststroke in grade nine. Education was valued in Dot's family. She attended Mount Allison University 1941-43 to study home economics before moving to Montreal to complete her Registered Nursing certification at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1946. There she met and in 1947 married her husband, Wm. Basil Owen Williams. Dot loved pediatric community nursing and later stayed home to raise their three children Lewis, Linda, and Lorraine. The family moved to Burlington in 1954. Family life was a source of pride and delight for Dot. She taught her children to think of others and to enjoy nature, and to garden, swim, golf, roll pie dough, knit, quilt and hug. Dot welcomed her children's blended families. In addition to Lewis (Mary Shea), Linda (Gerry Shoalts) and Lorraine (Paul Campbell), Dot leaves behind her grandchildren: Marisa Shea Bailey (Evan) and Liam Shea Williams (Alea); Leah (Philippe) and Sophia (Aaron) Erdahl, Paula Washington (Peter); Stephen, Alana, and Ian (Sarah) Seldon; Kirsten, Andrew and Moira Campbell and great-grandchild Ella Erdahl. Dot will be deeply missed by her beloved sisters Pauline Hale of Perth, ON and Mollie Hardy (Oscar) of Indian Point, NS, sister-in-law Eva Winterbourne, the many nieces and nephews whom she knew well, and cousin Mary (Lonergan) Eldridge (Peter). Dot was predeceased by Basil (2001) and infant grandson Thomas Erdahl (1986). Acts of kindness and service to others threaded throughout all of Dorothy's 95 years, seven months and 17 days. In lieu of flowers, please think of Dot as you seek out someone who is hungry to feed, or someone who is distressed to comfort, or someone who is lonely to spend time with. Donations to Sleeping Children Around the World are also appreciated www.scaw.org. Cremation arrangements were made through Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington. An online book of condolence and memories is available at www.smithsfh.com Memorial and inurnment at Burlington Memorial Gardens will occur at a later date.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 25, 2020