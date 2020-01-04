Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy VanWieren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy VanWieren

Add a Memory
Dorothy VanWieren Obituary
It is with sad hearts we share the peaceful passing of our Mom, Dorothy (Dot) Van Wieren on December 30, 2019. She died as she lived, surrounded by the family she so loved. Nothing made her eyes light up or brought a smile to her face more than family and good friends. Beloved wife of the late Frank Van Wieren and daughter of the late Carmen and Nita Rogers. Mother of Kim (Phil), Sindy (Drew), Julie, Joshua (Pauline). Precious grandchildren, Meghan, Hilary, Fraser, Ansley, Nathan, Jacob, Evander and Vesper, great-grandchildren, Alvera and Rory. Funeral Service is being held at Walton Memorial United Church, 2489 Lakeshore Rd W. Oakville (Bronte), Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to McNally House Hospice, Grimsby, Ontario would be appreciated at mcnallyhousehospice.com. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -