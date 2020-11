Passed away peacefully at The Brant Centre LTC in Burlington on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Douglas will be deeply missed by his loving wife Ora Parsonage of 61 years, children Lorne and Karen Parsonage, and sister-in-law Jean. Predeceased by his brother Harold. A Private Funeral Service and Interment have taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Juravinski Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com