Schofield, Douglas H A true gentleman. Passed away with family by his side at The Carpenter Hospice in Burlington on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Family was the pride and joy of Doug's life. Loving husband of Brenda (nee Armitage) for 58 years. Proud father of Lisa Taylor-Robins (Lewis) and Lori Leggatt (Andrew). Dedicated grandfather of Carson, Serena, Mia, Aidan and Ella. Will be fondly missed by Riley, Wyatt, Quinn and Layne. The legacy of Doug's kind spirit, passion for meaningful activities and strong values will live on through them. The son of Frank and Lillian Schofield, born and raised in Toronto, lived a fulfilling and productive life. He proudly served Shell Oil for many years and was a long time member of the Burlington Golf and Country Club where he loved to curl. Latterly, Doug enjoyed marshalling at Cross Winds, Probus, the Senior's Centre and the community and fellowship at Maranantha Gardens. He also cherished time with his nephews and their families, a great read, a wide range of music and lively conversation with friends. Brenda, Lisa and Lori are grateful for the never-ending comfort and generosity of dear friends and caregivers. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doug to The Carpenter Hospice or Alzheimer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com