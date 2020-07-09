1/
Douglas HUTTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1958-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Doug Hutton announces that he lost his brave battle with cancer Sunday, June 21, 2020, just narrowly making his tee-time with his Dad on Father's Day. He knew he couldn't be tardy! Doug was a lifetime golfer, baseball player, skier, and loved music and reading. He was an avid fan of writers Jack Kerouac, Larry McMurtry and the poetry and music of Neil Young. Many hours were spent enjoying the comedy of Steve Martin, Richard Prior and George Carlin, which lead Doug to being centre stage at many parties. As a lead singer and song writer, he immensely enjoyed many years on stage fronting the band the "Tornado Targets". Doug was also known for his incredible mathematical mind, brilliance with statistics, and worked with dedication at Navistar for over 26 years. Doug will be missed by his partner Cheryl, his Mom Sally, siblings David, Lisa and Laura, as well as many nieces and nephews lucky to call him Uncle Doug. Papa Doug to Alexa, Greyson and Jaxson, he also be missed by many lifelong friends, and was a proud Dad to Jack. He is predeceased by his father, Bruce. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "You can't teach the old maestro new tricks" "The only truth is music" Memorial donations can be made to: The Unison Benevolent Fund (Musicians in Need) www.unisonfund.ca Or Canadian Cancer Society www.cancer.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved