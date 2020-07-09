Douglas HUTTON

1958-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Doug Hutton announces that he lost his brave battle with cancer Sunday, June 21, 2020, just narrowly making his tee-time with his Dad on Father's Day. He knew he couldn't be tardy! Doug was a lifetime golfer, baseball player, skier, and loved music and reading. He was an avid fan of writers Jack Kerouac, Larry McMurtry and the poetry and music of Neil Young. Many hours were spent enjoying the comedy of Steve Martin, Richard Prior and George Carlin, which lead Doug to being centre stage at many parties. As a lead singer and song writer, he immensely enjoyed many years on stage fronting the band the "Tornado Targets". Doug was also known for his incredible mathematical mind, brilliance with statistics, and worked with dedication at Navistar for over 26 years. Doug will be missed by his partner Cheryl, his Mom Sally, siblings David, Lisa and Laura, as well as many nieces and nephews lucky to call him Uncle Doug. Papa Doug to Alexa, Greyson and Jaxson, he also be missed by many lifelong friends, and was a proud Dad to Jack. He is predeceased by his father, Bruce. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "You can't teach the old maestro new tricks" "The only truth is music" Memorial donations can be made to: The Unison Benevolent Fund (Musicians in Need) www.unisonfund.ca Or Canadian Cancer Society www.cancer.ca