Douglas Robert MACDONALD
1931 - 2020
Peacefully in his 89th year, Doug (Mac) MacDonald peacefully passed away at Northridge Long Term Care. Happily married for almost 60 years to his loving devoted wife Maizel Arleen (nee Ferguson,) who will miss him dearly. Proud father of Donald and Jo-Ann Ferguson of Midland, Shirley Ferguson of Mississauga, Donna and John Pepper of Burlington and Kim and Peter MacDonald of Oakville. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, he was their biggest cheerleader, Brian (Kristina), Kevin (Stephanie), Bradley, Katherine, Wilson, Fergus and Kelsa, his great-grandchildren Devin, Brenna, Samantha and Charlie and great-great-granddaughter Skyler. Born in Humprey's Mills, Westmorland Co., New Brunswick and moved to Ontario in his early 20 where he worked faithfully for 40 years at Ford Motor Company in Oakville. An avid Toronto Blue Jays and, Toronto Maple Leafs fan, proud local 707 member where he held the position of Recreation Chairman for many years organizing dances and family picnics at Chrystal Beach and founding member St. Paul's United Church in Oakville. After retirement he worked as a crossing guard in Oakville, in many locations where the kids smile brightened his day! His family has honoured Doug with a private service at St. Paul's United Church in Oakville. If you would like to view the funeral service a live stream has been set up at stpaulsoakville.com (click- join) Donations may be made in Doug's name to FoodShare.net The family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate staff at Northridge Long Term Care, Oakville Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Sep. 5, 2020.
