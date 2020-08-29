Doug Cundell of Grimsby passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 69. Doug will be dearly missed by his wife and best friend of 44 years Leigh, his son Scott (Shannon), and grandchildren Isla and Caden; along with his brothers Merv (Dorothy), Gord (Judy), and sister Barb (Marc) and their families, as well as his extended Lyon family. He joins his beloved son, Blake, as well as his parents and sister. Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. A lover of all things hockey, he played Burlington and Grimsby Old-Timers for many years. He was happily retired and enjoying traveling the world with his wife. Doug found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren who adored him. Visitation at STONEHOUSE WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME,11 Mountain Street, Grimsby (905-945-2755) on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Private family funeral service will be held. Cremation to follow. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com