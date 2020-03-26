Home

Earl Emerson Snow Obituary
A good man has gone. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Earl Emerson Snow on March 19, at the age of 90. Lovingly remembered by all his family, he leaves behind his wife of 61 years Jo-Anne Snow (Rhude), his children Erla Love (Gary), Evelyn Gervais, Tom Snow (Linda), his grandchildren who loved him dearly, Joshua (Mariz), Jacob, Jessica, Shelynn, Mackenzie, T.J. (Jen), Katie, Cassandra (Tyler), Mitch, and his great grandchild Mariah. His dog Bruno also misses him very much. Earl has farmed in the Milton Area since his early teens. He bought the land from his parents who purchased it in 1922. His family worked alongside him on the farm. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors. Earl was a giving, kind, caring family man with a strong work ethic. He was prepared to receive his promotion into the Kingdom of God. Thank you to the staff and doctors at Milton district hospital for their loving care. A Funeral will be arranged at a later date through McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home. Donations in Earl's memory to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 26, 2020
