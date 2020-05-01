Earl Jamieson
Jamieson, Earl Peacefully at the Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock, Ontario on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Jean Jamieson (nee Miller). Dearly loving father of Debbie Clifford and her husband John, of Scotland; Barbara Smith and her husband Kevin, of Orillia and David Jamieson and his wife Michelle, of Oakville. Cherished by his loving granddaughter Lily Jamieson, the apple of his eye. Earl is survived by his brothers Harold Jamieson and his wife Eleanor, of Orangeville and Doug (Ross) Jamieson and his wife Patricia, of Courtney, B.C. Predeceased by his sister Helen Arensberg and brothers William, Lorne, Kalman, Walter Jamieson. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all staff at the Woodingford Lodge - Woodstock, for all the exceptional care during Dad's stay at the home. Cremation has taken place, and the family will be having a private family interment. Donations in memory of Earl may be made to the Woodingford Lodge - Woodstock. Arrangements entrusted to the ARN-LOCKIE FUNERAL HOME, Norwich, Ontario 519-863-3020. Online condolences may be made at www.arn-lockiefuneralhome.com

