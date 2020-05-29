Edna HUNTER
Edna Hunter of Oakville passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020 in her 77th year. Wife of the late Scottie Hunter. Mother of Penny McNally and Stewart Hunter; grandmother of Candice, Megan, and Samantha, and great-grandmother of Micheal. Sister of Jean Gladkowski of Buffalo, N.Y., Frances MacKay (Henry) of Burlington, and Lynda Sauve (Carol) of Drayton, and remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Lillian (Laparle) Sauve. Edna was a trusted crossing guard in Oakville for many years, and known for her kindness and knowing her students by name. She loved the children and her job, and was recognized by both the school board and many parents for her caring and dedication. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, with interment in Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in Halton News on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S., Box 278
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
