Edna Olive Moore

Edna Olive Moore Obituary
Passed away at the Brant Centre on April 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Edna was predeceased by her husband Clifford H. in 1979. Will be deeply missed by her daughters Pat, Betty (Jim) and Gwynneth, grandsons Myles (Jenn), Sean (Alisha), and Bryan, GG to Maya, Shae, Sloane, Isaac and Jackson, survived by her sister Doreen Swain of Michigan. She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020
