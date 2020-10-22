It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and "Poppa", Edward Herrington. On October 19, 2020 - a week shy of his 87th birthday - Ed passed away peacefully with family by his side. Ed was born in Cornwall, Ontario, son to Alberta and Richard Herrington, and brother to Dawn Ford, Evelyn Ringe, and Brian Herrington. Predeceased by his sisters Alberta (Douglas) Johnston, Doreen Herrington, brothers Richard (Sonny) and Gerry Herrington. Growing up, Ed's siblings noted his intellect - dubbing him the "Rocket Scientist" - while local newspapers celebrated his achievements in baseball and hockey. He never failed to bring joy to those around him; Dawn lovingly recalls Ed playing guitar and singing Eddie Arnold songs to Brian's delight. His children recall him crooning to Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce. His favourite pastime was watching old classic movies, especially Johnny Cash ones. In 1955, Ed married the love of his life - Mary Stapley. Together, Ed and Mary had 4 children: Christine, Laura, John, and Daniel. Ed's quick mind led to a successful career at Proctor & Gamble, but if you asked him what made him most proud, Ed would bring up his 7 grandchildren: Jessica, David, Emily, Michael, Kayla, Amy, and Ryan. Like Mary, Ed was kind, welcoming, and steadfastly loyal. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved him. His family would like to thank all of the staff at Post Inn Village for making his days happy ones. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to honor Ed's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com