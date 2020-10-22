1/1
Edward HERRINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and "Poppa", Edward Herrington. On October 19, 2020 - a week shy of his 87th birthday - Ed passed away peacefully with family by his side. Ed was born in Cornwall, Ontario, son to Alberta and Richard Herrington, and brother to Dawn Ford, Evelyn Ringe, and Brian Herrington. Predeceased by his sisters Alberta (Douglas) Johnston, Doreen Herrington, brothers Richard (Sonny) and Gerry Herrington. Growing up, Ed's siblings noted his intellect - dubbing him the "Rocket Scientist" - while local newspapers celebrated his achievements in baseball and hockey. He never failed to bring joy to those around him; Dawn lovingly recalls Ed playing guitar and singing Eddie Arnold songs to Brian's delight. His children recall him crooning to Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce. His favourite pastime was watching old classic movies, especially Johnny Cash ones. In 1955, Ed married the love of his life - Mary Stapley. Together, Ed and Mary had 4 children: Christine, Laura, John, and Daniel. Ed's quick mind led to a successful career at Proctor & Gamble, but if you asked him what made him most proud, Ed would bring up his 7 grandchildren: Jessica, David, Emily, Michael, Kayla, Amy, and Ryan. Like Mary, Ed was kind, welcoming, and steadfastly loyal. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved him. His family would like to thank all of the staff at Post Inn Village for making his days happy ones. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to honor Ed's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved