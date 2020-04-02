|
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on March 30, 2020. Eileen was born on March 31, 1922. She was born the seventh child of Thomas and Julia Ann Healy of Knocknaboul, County Kerry, Ireland. She left Ireland for England as a young teenager and worked there as a nurse during WWII. While in England she reunited and married Daniel Jones (56 years) from County Cork. Together they immigrated to Canada in 1947 where they settled in Southern Ontario. They lived a full and happy life in Ontario farming, raising seven children, owning and operating a pure Holstein herd and a horse riding stable (Green Willows). Eileen was predeceased by her husband Daniel (2002) her daughter Moira Quirke (2016) her son Daniel Jones (2019) and two great-grandchildren Emmie (2017) and Beau (2017). She is survived by her son Denis (Pauline) Jones, daughters Sheila (Brian) Kirkconnell, Finola Jones, Kathleen (Brian) McAusland, Carmen Jarvis and daughter in law Pam Jones, grandchildren Theresa, Ryan (Jaclyn) Sarah, Nathan, Kieran, Katherine (Mike), Christina, Aislinn (Dan), Bronwen (Brennan), Cailin (Bentley), Devon, Jackie, Danielle, Elyse, Daniel, Haiden, Conor (Mellisa), Erin (Brett), Dylan (Min), Katy (Brodie) and her great grandchildren Rori, Kalia, Teddy, Ethan, Reese, Shaye, Arthur, Orla, Tighe, Rogan, Declan, Eamon, Elsa, Tully, Iris and Oliver. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends here and in Ireland. As the matriarch of our family, her optimistic and joyful approach to life was an inspiration. She had a wonderful sense of fun and a genuine interest in the lives of others. She loved to read and had a particular passion for history and classic literature. Having astute insight, she provided helpful loving support and guidance to her family and many others throughout her life. She was true to her name, Eileen, a beacon of light to all of us. Just hearing her voice brought comfort. Although her voice is now silenced, her impact on all those who knew her will last a lifetime. Thank you for so much Nana. Forever cherished in our hearts. Rest in Peace. A special thank you to our sister Finola Jones for her compassionate long-term care and devotion to our mother during the final years of her life and to Saint Luke's retirement staff for their support and kindness at this time. There will be a private family gravesite service on Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 2, 2020