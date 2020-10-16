Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of John Turbitt for 52 years. Loving mother of Lisa Turbitt (Chris) and John Turbitt (Rocky). Eileen will also be missed by her extended family and friends. As per Eileen's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Eileen to Glaucoma Research Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated. The Society had an online fundraiser Sunday October 18th and will still be accepting donations. https://www.glaucomaresearch.ca/ www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Oct. 16, 2020.