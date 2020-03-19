|
DIXON, Eleanor Wray (nee Chargois) Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday March 6, 2020 after a brief illness, at the age of 93. Born in Toronto March 21, 1926. A career employee of General Mills of Canada. Beloved wife of the late Otter Norman Dixon. Loving mother of Brian Dixon (Rosemary) and Cecil Dixon. A proud grandma of Adam Dixon (Viviane Boileau), Jennifer Jordens (Kevin), Kim and April Dixon. Cherished great-grandma of William, Owen and Miranda. Sister of Margaret (Ken) Oliver. Predeceased by their parents Joseph Eugene and Alice Chargois. Eleanor will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Eleanor enjoyed reading, knitting, travelling with family and watching the Toronto Blue Jays on television. She will be remembered for her love of family. A Funeral Service and Interment has taken place.Interment at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers for those who wish, donations in memory of Eleanor to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada OR Children's Wish Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020