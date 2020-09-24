Elizabeth GAUNT

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving wife of Peter Gaunt. Beloved mother of David Gaunt and his wife Gayl Hawkins, and Stephanie Gaunt Wilson. Loving grandmother to Spencer and Colton Gaunt, Ben Wilson and Thomas Wilson. Elizabeth is predeceased by her brother Dennis Cryer (Mary). Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was formerly of Toronto/Oakville but she and Peter moved to the Campbellford area in 2015. Her love of cooking and entertaining made her a tremendous host. Her artistic nature was captured daily in the love of her home and gardening, as she was an Interior Designer. Her outgoing nature always made her the life of any party. Many highlights in her life include travel to Florida, family and her time in the Campbellford area where both she and Peter enjoyed country life. The family would like to extend a thank you to all the nurses and staff during her time at Rosewood Estates Retirement Home and the Northumberland Hills Hospital Dialysis Unit. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, Campbellford. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Family encourage memories and stories to be shared online at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com