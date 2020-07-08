Carson, Elizabeth Jane (nee Kennedy, Metcalf) in her 85th year, went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20 surrounded by her children. Daughter of Harold and Alma Kennedy (deceased) of Cornwall, Ontario; beloved sister to Bob (Kennedy, Marlene); loving wife to John (Metcalf -deceased and William (Carson- deceased); cherished Mother to Robert (Metcalf, Linda), Janice (Metcalf), Lynn (Metcalf, Carlos Efstathiou) and John (Metcalf, Suzanne); adored grandmother to Thomas (Metcalf, Meaghan), Dustin (Metcalf, Lindsey), Tyler (Metcalf, Caitlin), Alexandra (Metcalf), Katie (Hourigan), Samantha (Metcalf), Drake (Metcalf), Victoria (Metcalf) and Julia (Hanna). Born and raised in Cornwall, Ontario, Elizabeth attended Cornwall Collegiate and later obtained her RN designation which she practiced at Cornwall General Hospital. She then practised at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston and finally Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. We are grateful to the many dedicated caregivers who have been present for our Mom during this especially difficult and uncertain time. From the medical personnel at Joseph Brant Hospital's ICU whom allowed us to be with our Mom when she passed, to her caregivers and friends at Bonnie Place Retirement community, Thank You. We are heartbroken; but know that our Mom will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. A memorial service was held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville on June 29th. Her remains will be interred in the family plot at St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery in Ingleside. "And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran



