|
|
SLOWEY, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee McCann) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Elizabeth "Betty" on Sunday April 5, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born 6th Jan 1945 in Belfast, Ireland, she was one of 5 children born to parents Robert "Bobby" & Eva "Molly" McCann, both deceased. Survived by brother Frankie and predeceased by brothers Joe, Bobby & sister Maura, sister in law Theresa & brother in law Gerry. She'll be greatly missed by loving husband of almost 56 years Owen Slowey. After their wedding in 1964, they emigrated to Canada in 1965, but her love of Ireland never faded. Loving and devoted mother of Irish twins Linda (Doug) & Gary, and proud grandmother to her shining light Ryan (Emily). Elizabeth will also be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends in Canada, Ireland, US & UK. She just loved to visit her nieces & nephews in Belfast, especially with her sister Maura. She also loved having visitors from Belfast albeit she would say not often enough. To say you can take the girl out of Ireland but you can't take Ireland out of the girl would be an understatement. Elizabeth was the most amazing, loving, unselfish and giving person. She fought the good fight to the very end, never complaining or asking "why me", just wanting to go home where she was at peace. As per her wishes, a Private Interment will be held for immediate family at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Elizabeth would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 8, 2020