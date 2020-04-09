|
It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden death of Ellen Diane (Storey) Marek. Diane is predeceased by husband Steve, son Jaime and parents Melvin and Ramona Storey. Survived by sister Linda, brothers Dean(Susan), Glenn, nephews Beau and Mathew. Lovingly remembered by daughters Jodi, Jennifer, daughter-in-law Caitlin; grandchildren Riley, Raegan, Calvin, Jack, Aunika, and Weston. Dearly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law, many cousins, and many friends. Internment to be held at Nassagaweya Presbyterian Church at a later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 9, 2020