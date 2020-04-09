Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Marek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Diane Marek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Diane Marek Obituary
It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden death of Ellen Diane (Storey) Marek. Diane is predeceased by husband Steve, son Jaime and parents Melvin and Ramona Storey. Survived by sister Linda, brothers Dean(Susan), Glenn, nephews Beau and Mathew. Lovingly remembered by daughters Jodi, Jennifer, daughter-in-law Caitlin; grandchildren Riley, Raegan, Calvin, Jack, Aunika, and Weston. Dearly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law, many cousins, and many friends. Internment to be held at Nassagaweya Presbyterian Church at a later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -