It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Ramsay (nee MacDonald) on Sunday April 12, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, at the age of 80. Lovingly remembered by her children Ken (Launa), Greg, Jason, Kim (Rob). Nanny Marie will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren; Taylor (Tyler), Jordyn (Glen), Kayle (Nicole) and Danica. Survived by her friend and the father of her children Cecil. Marie was fiercely proud of her connection to the family farms on Manitoulin Island and Prince Edward Island where she was raised. She worked in Maternity and Delivery in the Obstetrics Department at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for many years and had a reputation there for kindness and good humor. Anyone who met Marie immediately felt comfortable in her presence and she made friends easily. Marie was admired for her positive outlook on life, especially her faith and courage in facing her extended illness. She will be sadly missed but her memory lives on in her family and friends. The family extends their collective thanks to Dr. Kathy Thompson for all the thoughtful care provided to our mother during her extended illness. As per Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place and when circumstances allow; a celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Burlington Humane Society is gratefully welcomed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store