July 12, 1938 - February 12, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ellen "Ellie" Snyder (née McNally) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Ellie was born in Consett, County Durham, England, on July 12, 1938, the second of seven children to Nellie and Jack McNally. She moved to Canada in 1958, where she met and married Earl Snyder and raised seven children with him in Oakville, Ontario. Ellie was a familiar face at St. Andrew's Parish for over 50 years. Recently diagnosed with cancer, Ellie was determined in her battle and she remained fiercely independent until the end. If her courage ever waivered, she found strength in her faith and her family - the two things she cherished above all else. Ellie was patient, intelligent, beautiful and kind. She had an inquisitive mind and a special love for animals and nature. She was fascinated by science and, in particular, the study of the brain. She especially loved sharing stories and memories, and laughing with her family over a cup of tea. She will remain forever in the hearts of her seven children: Gemma (Peter), Patrick, Lucy, Philip (Dawn), Jacinta (Derek), John Paul and Catherine (Mike), as well as her 12 grandchildren, Robert, Katie, Libby, Alex, Lindsay, Hannah, Nick, Abby, Rebbecca, Rachel, Lily and Max and one great-grandchild, Liam. She will also be remembered by her siblings: Mark, Michael (Sylvia), Clare (John) and Rory (Lorraine), and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Desmond and sister Margaret. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home: 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville, ON Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Parish, 47 Reynolds St Oakville, ON. Reception to follow. Online condolences through www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 19, 2020