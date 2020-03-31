|
|
Sadly we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother,great Grandmother , sister & aunt, Ethel Smith Cunning on Sat March 28, just 3 days & 3 months shy of her 99 birthday.Predeceased by her husband Jack (1995) , son Kevin 1971, parents Joe & Agnes Smith, & 12 siblings. Survived by sons Harold (Lynn) Halifax, Neil (Heather) Edmonton, Calvin (Pauline) Georgetown, Grandchildren Chris (Tracy), Heather (Chris Ott), Jennifer, Cheryl (Dave Pusateri) & Kevin (Kerin). 9 G-grandchildren. Sister Maxine Goodspeed & brother Gerald Smith. Special niece Kathy Wells, & many nieces and nephews. Burial has already taken place. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ethel to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 31, 2020