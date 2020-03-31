Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Cunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel G. Cunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel G. Cunning Obituary
Sadly we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother,great Grandmother , sister & aunt, Ethel Smith Cunning on Sat March 28, just 3 days & 3 months shy of her 99 birthday.Predeceased by her husband Jack (1995) , son Kevin 1971, parents Joe & Agnes Smith, & 12 siblings. Survived by sons Harold (Lynn) Halifax, Neil (Heather) Edmonton, Calvin (Pauline) Georgetown, Grandchildren Chris (Tracy), Heather (Chris Ott), Jennifer, Cheryl (Dave Pusateri) & Kevin (Kerin). 9 G-grandchildren. Sister Maxine Goodspeed & brother Gerald Smith. Special niece Kathy Wells, & many nieces and nephews. Burial has already taken place. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ethel to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -